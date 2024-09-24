BRICS seminar on governance highlights modernization paths

Xinhua) 11:17, September 24, 2024

Majid Afshani, director of the International Department at the Governance and Policy Think Tank of Iran, speaks during the BRICS Seminar on Governance &Cultural Exchanges Forum 2024 in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

MOSCOW, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS Seminar on Governance & Cultural Exchanges Forum 2024 was held Monday in Moscow, focusing on BRICS countries' paths to modernization.

The event was attended by more than 120 representatives from BRICS countries and international organizations. Attendees noted that BRICS countries are a crucial force in shaping the international order, representing the future direction of human society.

The autonomous choice of development paths by BRICS countries is not only essential for their own growth but also contributes significantly to global governance and the international order, the participants said.

The countries should resist any form of development coercion, firmly defend their right to development, and encourage other developing nations to explore independent development paths, they noted.

BRICS countries should also enhance communication around innovation-driven development, jointly exploring ways to boost international competitiveness through technological and institutional innovation, and improve the quality of life for citizens to guide the stable and long-term development of the Global South, the attendees added.

Participants highly praised the tremendous achievements of China's modernization, viewing it as a valuable reference and source of inspiration for other developing countries seeking modernization paths suited to their national conditions.

During the forum, a photo exhibition on BRICS spirit was held and a survey on BRICS cooperation was released.

The forum was co-organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, China International Communications Group, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, and the Russia-China Friendship Association.

Mohammad Saqib, secretary general of the India-China Economic & Cultural Council, speaks during the BRICS Seminar on Governance &Cultural Exchanges Forum 2024 in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

The report "Global Survey: BRICS Cooperation in the New Era of Global Development 2024" is released during the BRICS Seminar on Governance & Cultural Exchanges Forum 2024 in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Ivan Melnikov, first deputy chairman of the State Duma, also first deputy chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Russia, speaks via video link during the BRICS Seminar on Governance & Cultural Exchanges Forum 2024 in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Abdulla Al Hammadi, head of the Advisory Sector at Trends Research & Advisory of the United Arab Emirates, speaks during the BRICS Seminar on Governance & Cultural Exchanges Forum 2024 in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Mikhail Shvydkoy, special envoy of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation, speaks during the BRICS Seminar on Governance & Cultural Exchanges Forum 2024 in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

