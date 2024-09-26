2024 BRICS Young Leaders Forum held in Russia
KAZAN, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 BRICS Young Leaders Forum was held Wednesday in Russia's Kazan, highlighting opportunities for global youth within the BRICS framework.
The event gathered officials, media representatives, experts, and opinion leaders from China and Russia, alongside young global participants from BRICS countries.
The participants unveiled the BRICS Youth Cooperation and Development Initiative, a document encouraging youth from BRICS nations to seize opportunities, tackle challenges, and foster a culture of continuous innovation.
The participants underscored the vast potential for youth engagement in sustainable development, innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural exchange.
China Daily and the Chinese Embassy in Russia co-hosted the event, which was organized by 21st Century Media and Education in partnership with Kazan Federal University.
