A letter from a Brazilian high school student

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil. For the past 50 years, China and Brazil have walked together, and become close friends across mountains and seas. Recently, a People's Daily Online reporter visited the Joaquim Gomes de Sousa Brazil-China Intercultural school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Let's follow her and listen to a Brazilian high school student tell his story about China.

