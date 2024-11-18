Home>>
China, UK enjoy vast space for cooperation, says Xi
(Xinhua) 20:48, November 18, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China and Britain enjoy vast space for cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.
Xi made the remarks when meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro.
