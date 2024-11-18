We Are China

Xi attends 19th G20 Summit

Xinhua) 21:46, November 18, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the 19th G20 Summit here on Monday.

The Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty was launched at the first session of the summit.

Xi arrived here Sunday for the summit and a state visit to Brazil.

