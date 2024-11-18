Home>>
Xi says ready to build mature, stable and fruitful China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership
(Xinhua) 21:10, November 18, 2024
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said he is ready to work with the Australian side to build a more mature, stable, and fruitful comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Australia.
Xi made the remarks when meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the 19th G20 summit.
