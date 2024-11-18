China-Australia ties achieve turnaround, says Xi

Xinhua) 20:59, November 18, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Currently, China-Australia relations have achieved a turnaround and are maintaining a positive momentum of development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

