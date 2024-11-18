No fundamental conflict of interests exists between China, Australia, says Xi

Xinhua) 21:43, November 18, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- There is no fundamental conflict of interests between China and Australia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Xi said that as long as the two sides adhere to mutual respect, treat each other as equals, and seek common ground while shelving differences, China-Australia relations will surely develop well.

