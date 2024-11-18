Xi calls on China, Britain to adopt rational, objective perspective on each other's development

Xinhua) 21:29, November 18, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China and Britain should adopt a rational and objective perspective on each other's development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit.

The two countries should enhance strategic communication and deepen political mutual trust to ensure a steady, substantial, and enduring development of bilateral relations, he said.

Enjoying vast space for cooperation, China and Britain should stick to their strategic partnership and open up new prospects for bilateral relations, he added.

