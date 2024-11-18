Xi urges China, Australia to strengthen coordination, oppose protectionism

Xinhua) 21:30, November 18, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on China and Australia to strengthen coordination and cooperation, and oppose protectionism.

In his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Xi noted that both China and Australia are supporters and defenders of economic globalization and free trade.

He also urged the two sides to promote the sharing of opportunities and benefits among various countries via opening up, so as to realize common development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)