Xi urges Australia to provide fair, transparent business environment for Chinese firms

Xinhua) 21:45, November 18, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed on Monday his hope that the Australian side will provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies.

In his meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Xi called on the two sides to expand win-win cooperation, saying that China is ready to import more high-quality products from Australia, and encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in Australia.

