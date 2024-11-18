Xi eyes closer China-Brazil ties, calls for multi-polar world ahead of G20 summit

Xinhua) 22:06, November 18, 2024

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Upon arriving in Brazil for the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit and a state visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he looks forward to further enhancing China-Brazil relations and is ready to work with all parties for an equal and orderly multi-polar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Xi made the remarks in a written statement on Sunday, voicing expectations to have an in-depth exchange of views with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on promoting synergy of the two countries' development strategies, as well as international and regional issues of common interest.

Looking ahead to the G20 Leaders' Summit, Xi expressed hope that the G20 would play a greater role as an important platform for international economic cooperation.

HISTORICAL JUNCTURE

As China and Brazil celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year, relations between the two countries stand at an important historical juncture of building on past achievements and forging ahead, Xi said in the written statement.

Over the past 50 years, China-Brazil relations have withstood the test of a changing international landscape and become increasingly mature and vibrant, Xi said in a signed article published in Brazilian media outlet Folha de S. Paulo on Sunday.

In recent years, China and Brazil have continued to deepen political mutual trust, yielded fruitful results in practical cooperation, achieved flourishing people-to-people and cultural cooperation, and showed new vitality of the times in the traditional friendship, Xi said.

The two countries have also jointly made the just voice of the Global South in the international arena and made important contributions to promoting world peace and development, Xi added.

The dynamic relationship between China and Brazil has not only boosted their respective development but also contributed significantly to world peace and stability, having become a model for major developing countries to develop win-win cooperation and pursue a shared future, Xi said.

In a world undergoing an accelerating transformation unseen in a century, Xi said the two countries should stay the course of friendly relations, foster new growth drivers for mutually beneficial cooperation, solidify the foundation of people-to-people friendship, strengthen solidarity, support each other and fulfill their responsibilities as major countries.

"We must work together with others in the Global South to resolutely safeguard the developing nations' common interests, address global challenges through cooperation, and promote a global governance system that is fairer and more equitable," he said.

Xi said he believes his visit will further strengthen the two countries' strategic mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and usher in a new "golden 50 years" for China-Brazil relations.

GREATER ROLE

This year's G20 Leaders' Summit, scheduled for Nov. 18-19, marks the first gathering of its kind since the accession of the African Union as a full member, a historic milestone that strengthens the voice of the Global South.

Envisioning a greater role for G20, Xi said he is ready to work with all parties to discuss plans and seek development, jointly advocate an equal and orderly multi-polar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.

Javier Miranda, former president of Uruguay's Broad Front party, expressed his hope that this summit will mark a significant step toward building a multi-polar world -- one that fosters dialogue.

In a world fraught with wars and conflicts, the commitment to dialogue stands as one goal of this G20 meeting, he told Xinhua.

After taking over the G20 presidency, Brazil has established the summit theme as "Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet." Key priorities outlined by the Brazilian government include combating hunger, poverty, and inequality, advancing sustainable development, and driving reforms in global governance.

To build a just world, the G20 has to honor the principles of mutual respect, equal-footed cooperation and mutual benefit, and support Global South countries in achieving greater development, Xi said in the signed article.

"Development must be placed at the center of G20 cooperation," said the Chinese president, noting it is important to press ahead with the reform of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the World Trade Organization and to increase the representation and voice of the Global South.

To build a sustainable planet, the G20 has to promote sustainable production and lifestyle as a way to achieve harmony between humanity and nature, Xi said.

Xi also pledged China's active support for the initiative of a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty proposed by Brazilian President Lula.

"As we gather at the G20 to address critical global issues such as governance, hunger, sustainability, and the environment, we recognize the crucial role of our partnership with China," said Rodrigo Castro, deputy secretary for Major Events and Promotion Actions of the Government of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

Many of the solutions to address challenges faced by developing nations stem from ideas and practices already implemented in China, Castro said. "For us Brazilians who are hosting the G20 ... we are very proud to welcome the president and the entire Chinese delegation."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)