Cycling route depicting giant panda attracts enthusiasts in Chengdu, SW China's Sichuan

Recently, a trend has emerged among netizens in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. They have been participating in a unique challenge that involves cycling to create a massive "drawing" of a giant panda on the city streets.

The challenge includes two different patterns: one depicting the head of a giant panda, which spans a distance of 78 kilometers, and another showcasing the full body of a giant panda, covering a distance of 180 kilometers.

Photo shows a cycling route in the shape of a giant panda head. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

The duration of the challenge ranges from four to six hours. The design inspiration and prototype for this challenge come from the well-known giant panda Hua Hua.

The designer of the cycling guide is Zhang Chen from Beijing. Zhang is a renowned route planner within the cycling community, having designed routes in nearly 10 cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Changsha. The designs of his routes have included such shapes as dragons, burgers, and pandas. Zhang achieved his fame after designing a dragon-shaped route in Beijing that was 150 kilometers long. The Chengdu edition is the result of over a month of design work, with the collaboration of seven or eight cyclists from the city.

The cycling guide encompasses route planning, sites along the route, and traffic information.

Photo shows Zhang Chen, who designed the cycling guide inspired by giant panda Hua Hua. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"Hua Hua is a standout member of the giant panda family, known for her unique appearance. She served as the inspiration behind the design of the cycling guide," said Zhang.

Zhang studied numerous photos of Hua Hua and satellite maps of Chengdu before determining the feasibility of the design. Starting in early February this year, Zhang dedicated over a month to sketching and refining the overall design.

"In designing the cycling guide, I immersed myself in the streets, cityscapes, and greenways of Chengdu," said Zhang.

"Chengdu's urban layout is truly distinctive, boasting a rich circular road network and over 100 kilometers of greenways. This provided me with ample creative freedom when designing the cycling guide," he added.

Zhang eventually selected a side profile photo of Hua Hua. "The connection at the bottom right of the mouth allowed for a seamless and uninterrupted cycling route, ensuring a smooth cycling experience without any breaks or disconnections," he explained.

He created two versions of the cycling guide.

The cycling guide is inspired by giant panda Hua Hua. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

The version in the shape of the panda head covers a cycling distance of 78 kilometers, encompassing the main urban area and other areas within the 2.5 ring road.

The second version depicting the full body of the giant panda extends beyond the 2.5 ring road, offering a cycling distance of 180 kilometers.

Recently, numerous cyclists have taken up the challenge of "drawing" the giant panda.

Zhao Chongji, a PhD student at Sichuan University, Chengdu, embarked on the cycling challenge after stumbling upon a post about the cycling guide.

"Chengdu is associated with the giant panda. The 78-kilometer route presented a test of my physical strength and endurance and I decided to give it a try," said Zhao.

Setting off at 8 p.m. on June 12, he completed the challenge in over four hours.

"Riding at a moderate speed within the city for safety reasons, I even navigated through a narrow alley near Wenshu Temple to accurately depict the intricate eye structure of the panda," Zhao said.

He recalled that he had to cross several overpasses, which was particularly strenuous when he was already exhausted.

Another person who has taken up the challenge is Rose, a young woman from Beijing.

"I once visited Chengdu and saw Hua Hua at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. I fell in love with her," said Rose.

Although Rose found the challenge difficult and considered giving up midway, her determination to create a complete panda head kept her going. After six hours of cycling, she successfully completed the challenge.

Zhao and Rose like many other participants not only get to test their endurance but also immerse themselves in the city’s lively ambiance as they cycle past teahouses filled with locals, who embody the leisurely pace of life that defines Chengdu’s charm.

