23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake to start in July

Xinhua) 17:03, June 06, 2024

XINING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The 23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race will start with the opening ceremony on July 6 in Xining city, northwest China's Qinghai Province, with the participation of 154 professional cyclists from 22 teams around the world.

According to Liu Xinghai, the vice-director of the provincial sports bureau, this year's race will run from July 7 to 14 over eight stages, covering a total distance of 1,214 kilometers, including a race distance of 1,152 kilometers and a transfer distance of 50 kilometers.

Inaugurated in 2002, the Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race is famous for its long distance and severe environment.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)