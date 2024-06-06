Home>>
23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake to start in July
XINING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- The 23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race will start with the opening ceremony on July 6 in Xining city, northwest China's Qinghai Province, with the participation of 154 professional cyclists from 22 teams around the world.
According to Liu Xinghai, the vice-director of the provincial sports bureau, this year's race will run from July 7 to 14 over eight stages, covering a total distance of 1,214 kilometers, including a race distance of 1,152 kilometers and a transfer distance of 50 kilometers.
Inaugurated in 2002, the Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race is famous for its long distance and severe environment.
