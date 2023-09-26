We Are China

China's Mi Jiujiang wins Cycling Mountain Bike Men's Cross Country Olympic at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 11:21, September 26, 2023

Mi Jiujiang (front) of China competes during the Cycling Mountain Bike Men's Cross Country Olympic at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Silver Medallist Yuan Jinwei of China attends the awarding ceremony for Cycling Mountain Bike Men's Cross Country Olympic at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Sawada Toki of Japan celebrates during the Cycling Mountain Bike Men's Cross Country Olympic at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Mi Jiujiang of China celebrates during the Cycling Mountain Bike Men's Cross Country Olympic at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Bronze Medallist Sawada Toki of Japan attends the awarding ceremony for Cycling Mountain Bike Men's Cross Country Olympic at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Gold Medallist Mi Jiujiang (C) of China, Silver Medallist Yuan Jinwei (L) of China and Bronze Medallist Sawada Toki of Japan attend the awarding ceremony for Cycling Mountain Bike Men's Cross Country Olympic at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Mi Jiujiang of China celebrates after the Cycling Mountain Bike Men's Cross Country Olympic at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

