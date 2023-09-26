In pics: Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Semifinal of Esports
Team Thailand prepare to compete before Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Semifinal of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Sun Linwei (C) and Luo Siyuan (R) communicate with their coach Li Tuo during Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Semifinal of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Team China compete during Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Semifinal of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Xu Bicheng of China reacts after Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Semifinal of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Team China compete during Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Semifinal of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Team Thailand compete during Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Semifinal of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Jiang Tao of China reacts before Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Semifinal of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
Team China react during Arena of Valor Asian Games Version Semifinal of Esports at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)
