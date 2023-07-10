Highlights of Qinghai Lake cycling race
Riders compete during stage 1 of the 22nd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Riders compete during stage 1 of the 22nd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Thimoty Dupont of Tarteletto-Isorex team wearing the green sprinter's jersey reacts during the awarding ceremony after stage 1 of the 22nd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
The individual 1st place winner Thimoty Dupont (C) of Tarteletto-Isorex team, 2nd place winner Martin Pluto of ABLOC CT team and 3rd place winner Attilio Viviani of Corratec Selle Italia team react during the awarding ceremony after stage 1 of the 22nd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Thimoty Dupont of Tarteletto-Isorex team wearing the yellow jersey, symbolizing the overall leader of the competition, celebrates during the awarding ceremony after stage 1 of the 22nd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Thanakhan Chaiyasombat of Thailand National Road Cycling team wearing the blue jersey, symbol of the best Asian rider, celebrates during the awarding ceremony after stage 1 of the 22nd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Thimoty Dupont (C) of Tarteletto-Isorex team reacts after crossing the finish line during stage 1 of the 22nd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.