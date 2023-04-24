Pic story of German cycling enthusiast in Anhui, E China

Arming Schober (2nd L) reacts before the men's MTB Race of the 18th China Huangshan (Yixian) International Cycling Open in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, March 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Arming Schober, a German owner of a homestay in Tachuan Village of Yixian County, participated in the 18th China Huangshan (Yixian) International Cycling Open. Yixian County, one of the six counties of ancient Huizhou, is located at the southern foot of Huangshan Mountain. The China Huangshan (Yixian) International Cycling Open is held here for 18 consecutive years, as brand events achieving high-quality integration of sports and tourism. This year's Huangshan cycling race attracted more than 1,700 riders both at home and overseas.

Arming was born in Innsbruck, Austria. He traveled in Huangshan Mountain with his family in 2021 and was attracted by the simple folk customs, beautiful environment and unique Huizhou-style architecture. Arming and his wife Huang Qiong took over an ancient Huizhou house and started a homestay business. As a cycling enthusiast, he said that riding here makes him feel like he has returned to his hometown in the Alps.

Ancient Huizhou, as a prefecture with six counties under its jurisdiction in history, was endowed with unique geographical environment and historical relics, which nurtured the distinctive Huizhou culture.

The region is dominated by hilly terrain. Many of the ancient Huizhou paths are built along the mountains and rivers. In spring, rapeseed flowers bloom along the paths, and the black, white, and gray toned ancient Huizhou-style buildings dot the landscape. The blending natural beauty with cultural history makes it an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Arming Schober cuts pizza for guests in the homestay kitchen in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Arming Schober (front L) prepares beside her daughter Alina before the 18th China Huangshan (Yixian) International Cycling Open in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, March 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Arming Schober rides past a trail near the South Lake at Hongcun Village in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Arming Schober puts on cycling glasses before riding in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, March 23, 2023. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Arming Schober and his wife Huang Qiong watch their daughter Alina (C) performing for guests in their homestay in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, March 23, 2023. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Arming Schober rides past rapeseed flower fields in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, March 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Arming Schober prepares before the 18th China Huangshan (Yixian) International Cycling Open in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, March 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

This aerial photo taken on March 23, 2023 shows Arming Schober riding past rapeseed flower fields in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Arming Schober checks his bicycle while riding on the country road in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, March 23, 2023. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Arming Schober rides past a stone bridge in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, March 23, 2023. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Arming Schober rides for training in Yixian County, east China's Anhui Province, March 23, 2023. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

