18th China Huangshan (Yixian) Int'l Cycling Open kicks off
A cyclist competes during the men's MTB Race of the 18th China Huangshan (Yixian) International Cycling Open in Yixian, east China's Anhui Province. The cycling event kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
Cyclists compete during the men's MTB Race of the 18th China Huangshan (Yixian) International Cycling Open in Yixian, east China's Anhui Province. The cycling event kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
A cyclist competes during the men's MTB Race of the 18th China Huangshan (Yixian) International Cycling Open in Yixian, east China's Anhui Province. The cycling event kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
A cyclist competes during the men's MTB Race of the 18th China Huangshan (Yixian) International Cycling Open in Yixian, east China's Anhui Province. The cycling event kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
Cyclists compete during the men's MTB Race of the 18th China Huangshan (Yixian) International Cycling Open in Yixian, east China's Anhui Province. The cycling event kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)
Photos
Related Stories
- France, Denmark, China, Netherlands win golds at UCI Track Nations Cup
- China takes gold in women's team sprint at UCI Track Nations Cup
- Team China wins women's team sprint final at 2023 UCI Track Nations Cup
- 2023 UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup: women's team pursuit final
- Chinese cyclist Guo Yufang wins bronze at track worlds
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.