18th China Huangshan (Yixian) Int'l Cycling Open kicks off

Xinhua) 09:48, March 27, 2023

A cyclist competes during the men's MTB Race of the 18th China Huangshan (Yixian) International Cycling Open in Yixian, east China's Anhui Province. The cycling event kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Cyclists compete during the men's MTB Race of the 18th China Huangshan (Yixian) International Cycling Open in Yixian, east China's Anhui Province. The cycling event kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

A cyclist competes during the men's MTB Race of the 18th China Huangshan (Yixian) International Cycling Open in Yixian, east China's Anhui Province. The cycling event kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

A cyclist competes during the men's MTB Race of the 18th China Huangshan (Yixian) International Cycling Open in Yixian, east China's Anhui Province. The cycling event kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

Cyclists compete during the men's MTB Race of the 18th China Huangshan (Yixian) International Cycling Open in Yixian, east China's Anhui Province. The cycling event kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Chen)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)