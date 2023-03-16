Team China wins women's team sprint final at 2023 UCI Track Nations Cup
Guo Yufang (R), Bao Shanju (C) and Yuan Liying of Team China pose for photos with gold medals during an award ceremony after winning the women's team sprint finals at the 2023 UCI Track Nations Cup in Cairo, Egypt, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Guo Yufang, Bao Shanju and Yuan Liying of Team China compete during the women's team sprint finals at the 2023 UCI Track Nations Cup in Cairo, Egypt, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Guo Yufang (R), Bao Shanju (C) and Yuan Liying of Team China pose for photos with gold medals after an award ceremony after winning the women's team sprint finals at the 2023 UCI Track Nations Cup in Cairo, Egypt, March 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
