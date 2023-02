We Are China

2023 UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup: women's team pursuit final

Xinhua) 09:37, February 25, 2023

Silver medalists Team France pose during the medal ceremony of the women's team pursuit at the 2023 UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Gold medalists Team New Zealand pose during the medal ceremony of the women's team pursuit at the 2023 UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Bronze medalists Team Britain pose during the medal ceremony of the women's team pursuit at the 2023 UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Team New Zealand race during the women's team pursuit final at the 2023 UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Team New Zealand race during the women's team pursuit final at the 2023 UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Team France race during the women's team pursuit final at the 2023 UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)