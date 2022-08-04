In pics: 21st Tour of Qinghai Lake 2022 cycling race stage 8
Participants comepete during stage 8 of the 21st Tour of Qinghai Lake 2022 cycling race in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Participants comepete during stage 8 of the 21st Tour of Qinghai Lake 2022 cycling race in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Li Boan (4th L, front) of Henan crosses the finish line during stage 8 of the 21st Tour of Qinghai Lake 2022 cycling race in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Participants comepete during stage 8 of the 21st Tour of Qinghai Lake 2022 cycling race in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Participants comepete during stage 8 of the 21st Tour of Qinghai Lake 2022 cycling race in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)
Photos
