In pics: 21st Tour of Qinghai Lake 2022 cycling race stage 8

Xinhua) 09:02, August 04, 2022

Participants comepete during stage 8 of the 21st Tour of Qinghai Lake 2022 cycling race in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Li Boan (4th L, front) of Henan crosses the finish line during stage 8 of the 21st Tour of Qinghai Lake 2022 cycling race in northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

