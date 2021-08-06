Walls claims Britian's first cycling track gold at Tokyo Olympics
Matthew Walls of Great Britain celebrates after cycling track men's omnium points race at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Izu, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)
TOKYO, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Matthew Walls claimed the first cycling track gold at Tokyo Olympics for Britain by winning the men's omnium here on Thursday.
Walls collected a total of 153 points to take the glory, beating Campbell Stewart of New Zealand to the second place in 129 points.
"It means a lot. It's pretty cool to be the first one to get the gold. It's been carnage basically, these Olympics, in the team pursuit especially." Walls said.
Elia Viviani of Italy snatched the bronze with 124 points.
As the men's omnium appearing just for the third time at the Olympics, the event features four races: the scratch, tempo (a new race for Tokyo 2020), the elimination and the points.
