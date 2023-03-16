China takes gold in women's team sprint at UCI Track Nations Cup

Xinhua) 15:46, March 16, 2023

CAIRO, March 16 (Xinhua) -- China bagged the women's team sprint gold medal on Wednesday at the 2023 International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Nations Cup in Cairo.

China's trio of Bao Shanju, Yuan Liying and Guo Yufang finished their three laps around the 250-meter velodrome in 47.676 seconds, while Germany's squad of Pauline Sophie Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich came second in 47.912 seconds.

The 2023 Track Nations Cup is a chance for participating athletes to progress in their bid to earn spots at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"We got the gold medal in this race, so in the future, we will have less pressure to secure enough points to qualify for the Olympic Games," Bao told Xinhua.

UCI president David Lappartient said that China has "a strong team," especially in the women's team sprint.

"For team sprint for the women, China is a leading nation. They confirmed [today] that they are still a leading nation," the UCI chief said, adding that the Chinese Cycling Association is doing "a great job."

In the battle for bronze, Taky Marie-Divine Kouame, Julie Michaux and Mathilde Gross of France finished in 47.999 seconds and secured the final place on the podium at the expense of their British rivals, Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane and Lowri Thomas, who finished in 48.027 seconds.

The Cairo event, featuring more than 400 track cyclists from over 50 countries and regions, is the second of the three rounds of the 2023 UCI Track Nations Cup. The first was held in Jakarta, Indonesia in February, and the third will be held in Milton, Canada in April.

