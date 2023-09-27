China sets new Asian record in team track cycling win at Asiad

HANGZHOU, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China clinched the gold medal in the women's team sprint track cycling with a new Asian record, while Japan emerged victorious in the men's event at the Hangzhou Asiad on Tuesday.

China dominated the women's final, securing the gold with 46.376 seconds, bettering the previous Asian record of 46.446 seconds set by itself last month. South Korea and Malaysia took home the silver and bronze respectively.

"The result goes beyond our expectations, and such an important event helps me accumulate more experience for the upcoming Paris 2024," revealed China's title-winning member Bao Shanju, also the gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Japan narrowly clinched the men's gold with 42.934 seconds. China settled for a silver with 42.968 seconds, while Malaysia rounded out the podium.

Japan's Yoshitaku Nagasako couldn't hide his excitement about winning the title as he embraced his teammates on the track.

"For China it was a home event. In the qualifications and first round we were close behind, but China was a little bit faster. But in the final we were a little faster and I'm really proud to win this one. I'm very grateful to the team," said the 30-year-old cyclist.

The track cycling competition continues on Wednesday with the women's and men's team pursuit, and the women's Keirin finals promising more thrilling moments.

