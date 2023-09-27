19th Asian Games: Cycling Track Team Sprint Finals

Xinhua) 14:55, September 27, 2023

Athletes of China compete during the Cycling Track Women's Team Sprint Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Gold Medalists of Team China (C), Silver Medalists of Team South Korea (L) and Bronze Medalists of Team Malaysia attend the awarding ceremony for Cycling Track Women's Team Sprint at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Gold Medalists of Team Japan (C), Silver Medalists of Team China (L) and Bronze Medalists of Team Malaysia attend the awarding ceremony for Cycling Track Men's Team Sprint at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Athletes of China compete during the Cycling Track Women's Team Sprint Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Athletes of China compete during the Cycling Track Men's Team Sprint Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Athletes of China warm up before the Cycling Track Men's Team Sprint Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)