Li Bingjie wins women's 400m freestyle at Hangzhou Asiad

Xinhua) 13:52, September 27, 2023

Li Bingjie (C) of China, Ma Yonghui (R) of China and Kobori Waka react after awarding ceremony of the Women's 400m Freestyle Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

HANGZHOU, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's world champion Li Bingjie led all the way to win the women's 400m freestyle gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Tuesday.

Li, who secured two golds and two silvers at last Asiad in Jakarta, Indonesia, set a new Games record of 4:01.96 to clinch the crown.

Her compatriot Ma Yonghui, who is making her debut at the Asian Games, came second in 4:05.68. Japan's Waka Kobori took third place in 4:07.81.

Li also won bronze in this event at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 21-year-old said that besides a gold medal, she also hoped to finish under four minutes in the event.

"My biggest goal next year is to narrow the gap with Katie Ledecky," Li said.

Li Bingjie (C) of China, Ma Yonghui (R) of China and Kobori Waka react after awarding ceremony of the Women's 400m Freestyle Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Li Bingjie of China reacts after awarding ceremony of the Women's 400m Freestyle Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(From L-R) Silver medallist Ma Yonghui of China, gold medallist Li Bingjie of China and bronze medallist Kobori Waka of Japan attend the awarding ceremony of the women's 400m freestyle swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Li Bingjie of China competes during the Women's 400m Freestyle Final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Li Bingjie (bottom) and Ma Yonghui (C) of China compete during the women's 400m freestyle final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Li Bingjie (L) and Ma Yonghui of China react after the Women's 400m Freestyle Final of Swimming at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)