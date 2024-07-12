In pics: 23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race

Xinhua) 09:52, July 12, 2024

Cyclists compete during the stage 5 of the 23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race from Gonghe to Xihai, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 11, 2024. (Photo by Pan Binbin/Xinhua)

Li Zhen from China Glory-Mentech Continental Cycling team competes during the stage 5 of the 23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race from Gonghe to Xihai, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 11, 2024. (Photo by Pan Binbin/Xinhua)

