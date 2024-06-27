China's cyclists surpass world record in women's team sprint
BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese cyclists surpassed the world record for the women's team sprint at the ongoing Chinese cycling track league finals in Luoyang city, Henan province, on Wednesday.
The trio of Guo Yufang, Bao Shanju and Yuan Liying clocked a time of 45.487 seconds in the preliminary round, beating the world record of 45.848 seconds set by Team Germany in 2023. It has yet to be recognized by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).
In the final round, the trio finished the race in 45.722 seconds.
"We united as one, setting the goal of defending our title at the upcoming Paris Olympic Games," said Olympic champion and team coach Zhong Tianshi.
The track cycling events of the Paris Olympic Games will kick off on August 5 at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome.
