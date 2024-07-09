Highlights of 23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race
Mario Aparicio Munoz from Spain's Burgos-BH wearing the polka-dot jersey celebrates at the podium after the stage 2 of the 23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race from Duoba to Huzhu, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2023. (Photo by Pan Binbin/Xinhua)
Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima (front L) from Spain's Team Burgos-BH celebrates after crossing the finish line during the stage 2 of the 23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race from Duoba to Huzhu, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2023. (Photo by Pan Binbin/Xinhua)
Antonio Eric Fagundez Lima from Spain's Team Burgos BH wearing the yellow jersey celebrates after the stage 2 of the 23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race from Duoba to Huzhu, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2023. (Photo by Pan Binbin/Xinhua)
Saeid Safarzadeh (R) from China's Tianyoude Hotel Cycling Team wearing the blue jersey, symbol of the best Asian rider, celebrates at the podium after the stage 2 of the 23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race from Duoba to Huzhu, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2023. (Photo by Pan Binbin/Xinhua)
Riders compete during the stage 2 of the 23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race from Duoba to Huzhu, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 8, 2023. (Photo by Pan Binbin/Xinhua)
