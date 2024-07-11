In pics: stage 4 of 23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race

Xinhua) 11:17, July 11, 2024

Cyclists compete during the stage 4 of the 23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race from Guide to Gonghe, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo by Pan Binbin/Xinhua)

Mario Aparicio Munoz (L) from Spain's Burgos-BH competes during the stage 4 of the 23rd Tour of Qinghai Lake cycling race from Guide to Gonghe, northwest China's Qinghai Province, July 10, 2024. (Photo by Pan Binbin/Xinhua)

