Beijing's epidemic situation related to Xinfadi market under effective control: China CDC

A medical worker collects swab samples for tests at a nucleic acid testing site in Shoupakou South Street of Xicheng District, Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) has released a report saying the epidemic situation related to the Xinfadi wholesale market in Beijing is under effective control.

Infections related to the Xinfadi market that emerged in other places, such as Hebei Province, Liaoning Province and Zhejiang Province, have also been brought under control, the report said.

The document pointed out that there were a total of 29 cluster infections related to the market, including 10 in public places and 13 between family members.

The prevention-and-control measures that Beijing has taken against the COVID-19 epidemic have already shown effectiveness, the report said, adding that the risks of further infections among people who had exposure to the market have been basically eliminated.

Beijing reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases Friday, meaning that the city had reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for five consecutive days.