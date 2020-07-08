Beijing reports no increase in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Tuesday reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

It was the second consecutive day that the Chinese capital city reported zero increase in new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases.

No new suspected or asymptomatic cases were reported, and 13 were discharged from hospital after recovery on Tuesday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 7, the city reported 335 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, of whom 307 were still hospitalized and 28 discharged from hospital after recovery. There were 31 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.