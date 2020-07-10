Beijing building support platform for scientific research

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Wednesday started building a support platform for scientific research, Beijing Daily reported on Thursday.

The platform, located in the northern Huairou District of Beijing, will provide support for scientific research and experimental technology training, public academics, sci-tech service, as well as operation and maintenance, for a national science center in Huairou. The construction of the facility will be completed in 30 months, said the newspaper.

The platform will satisfy the demands of interdisciplinary research and experimentation, and would be available for basic research by providing auxiliary experimental facilities and equipment, said the newspaper.

The experiment area for general scientific research instruments and facilities on the platform will serve material science, information intelligence science and bioscience. Laboratories for micro-nano analysis and processing, physical structure analysis and biological analysis have also been planned.