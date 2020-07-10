Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing building support platform for scientific research

(Xinhua)    09:49, July 10, 2020

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Wednesday started building a support platform for scientific research, Beijing Daily reported on Thursday.

The platform, located in the northern Huairou District of Beijing, will provide support for scientific research and experimental technology training, public academics, sci-tech service, as well as operation and maintenance, for a national science center in Huairou. The construction of the facility will be completed in 30 months, said the newspaper.

The platform will satisfy the demands of interdisciplinary research and experimentation, and would be available for basic research by providing auxiliary experimental facilities and equipment, said the newspaper.

The experiment area for general scientific research instruments and facilities on the platform will serve material science, information intelligence science and bioscience. Laboratories for micro-nano analysis and processing, physical structure analysis and biological analysis have also been planned.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York