Beijing reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for 4th consecutive day

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Thursday reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19, the municipal health commission said Friday.

This marked that the Chinese capital city had reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for four consecutive days.

No new suspected or asymptomatic cases were reported, and 12 were discharged from hospital after recovery on Thursday in the city, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 9, the city reported 335 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, of whom 263 were still hospitalized and 72 discharged from hospital after recovery. There were 24 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.