Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing reports no new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for 4th consecutive day

(Xinhua)    09:46, July 10, 2020

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Thursday reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19, the municipal health commission said Friday.

This marked that the Chinese capital city had reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases for four consecutive days.

No new suspected or asymptomatic cases were reported, and 12 were discharged from hospital after recovery on Thursday in the city, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 9, the city reported 335 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, of whom 263 were still hospitalized and 72 discharged from hospital after recovery. There were 24 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York