Beijing reports no increase in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Tuesday reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.
No new suspected or asymptomatic cases were reported, and 13 were discharged from hospital after recovery on Tuesday, the commission said in a daily report.
