Beijing reports no increase in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:17, July 08, 2020

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Tuesday reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

No new suspected or asymptomatic cases were reported, and 13 were discharged from hospital after recovery on Tuesday, the commission said in a daily report.

