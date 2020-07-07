Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing reports zero increase in confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:01, July 07, 2020

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Monday reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

No new suspected cases were reported, and four were discharged from hospital after recovery on Monday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 6, the city reported 335 confirmed locally transmitted cases, of whom 320 were still hospitalized and 15 discharged from hospital after recovery. There were 31 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York