Beijing reports zero increase in confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Beijing on Monday reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and one asymptomatic case, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

No new suspected cases were reported, and four were discharged from hospital after recovery on Monday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 6, the city reported 335 confirmed locally transmitted cases, of whom 320 were still hospitalized and 15 discharged from hospital after recovery. There were 31 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.