Over 11 mln in Beijing given COVID-19 tests

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- More than 11 million people in Beijing have been given nucleic acid tests since the resurgence of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in June, local authorities said on Monday.

As the epidemic situation eases, local authorities have lifted the lockdown of 54 residential communities in districts including Xicheng, Haidian and Fengtai, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing center for disease control and prevention, told a press conference.

Beijing reported one new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic case Sunday, the municipal health commission said in a daily report Monday.

From June 11 to July 5, the city reported 335 confirmed locally transmitted cases, 324 of whom were still hospitalized. There are 30 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.