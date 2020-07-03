Beijing reports 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported two new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

One asymptomatic case and one suspected case were also reported, and three people were discharged from hospital after recovery on Thursday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 2, Beijing reported 331 confirmed locally transmitted cases, 324 of whom were still hospitalized. There are 29 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, according to the commission.