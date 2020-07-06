Beijing reports 1 new confirmed COVID-19 case

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported one new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 case and one asymptomatic case Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

No new suspected cases were reported, and one was discharged from hospital after recovery Sunday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to July 5, the city reported 335 confirmed locally transmitted cases, 324 of whom were still hospitalized. There are 30 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, the commission said.