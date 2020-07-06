Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Jul 6, 2020
Beijing reports single-digit COVID-19 cases for seven consecutive days

(Xinhua)    09:43, July 06, 2020
A press conference is held by the Information Office of Beijing Municipality in Beijing, capital of China, July 5, 2020. Beijing had reported single-digit COVID-19 cases for seven consecutive days by Saturday, local authorities said Sunday. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Beijing had reported single-digit COVID-19 cases for seven consecutive days by Saturday, local authorities said Sunday.

The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a peak in Beijing on June 13 and 14 and then started declining in general, local officials told a press briefing.

From June 11 to July 4, the city reported 334 confirmed locally transmitted cases, 47 percent of whom are workers of the Xinfadi food market, according to the press conference. The total cases include 187 males and 147 females and age at 42 on average.

Of all, 294 cases are from the Fengtai district, where the Xinfadi food market is located, and its neighboring Daxing district.


