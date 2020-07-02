Beijing to ensure smooth transportation of life necessities

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has taken a variety of measures to ensure the smooth transportation of life and medical necessities.

Beijing has established a working mechanism on logistics, and issued a work plan in this regard, Rong Jun, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, told a press conference on Wednesday.

Authorities have demanded strict epidemic prevention and control during transportation. They have issued certificates to qualified vehicles so that they could gain access to the capital city more conveniently.

Beijing reported three new confirmed, domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said on Wednesday.