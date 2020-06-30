Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
Beijing's delivery men at major postal firms test negative for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    16:18, June 30, 2020

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Major mail and express delivery companies in Beijing have completed nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 on their employees as planned and reported negative results on all samples tested, official data showed.

By the end of Sunday, 104,807 people in the capital's postal sector have tested negative for COVID-19, said the State Post Bureau (SPB).

The round of testing on individuals directly involved in postal services began on June 19 under the oversight of the Beijing Municipal Post Administration.

"We are doing the testing out of responsibility for the clients and ourselves," said Li Jie, a ZTO Express courier. Li said the company takes temperatures for its couriers before work and provides protective gear like hand sanitizers, disposable gloves and face masks.

The Chinese health authorities said Tuesday it received reports of 19 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, with seven of the eight domestically transmitted cases reported in Beijing.

The SPB said it will ensure supply of daily necessities for Beijing residents while taking necessary containment measures, urging delivery service providers to step up the disinfection of workplaces and packages.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

