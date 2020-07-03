Beijing bans people in quarantine from public gatherings

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has banned people who are in quarantine due to COVID-19 from taking part in public gathering activities, authorities said Thursday.

People under collective or home quarantine should not go outdoors, nor should they participate in "cross-room, cross-family and cross-yard" public gatherings, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing center for disease control and prevention, told a press conference.

The situation is gradually getting better in Beijing, but risks remain, Pang said.

Beijing reported one new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 case on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.