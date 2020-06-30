Beijing tests 100, 000 students and faculty in 36 hours

A medical worker (R) collects a throat swab from a woman at a nucleic acid testing site in Peking University Hospital, Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2020. Peking University Hospital has strengthened management of the nucleic acid testing site to avoid risk from the crowd gathering. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

More than 100,000 students, faculty and staff at Beijing's universities have competed nucleic acid testing on June 28, after a widespread COVID-19 testing operation was conducted within 36 hours, involving 20 medical institutions.

Beginning on June 27, the operation was jointly arranged by the National Health Commission and Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

Test results were released by midnight on June 28, and the test reports that are required when leaving Beijing are available for individuals as well.

The sampling was completed before 12:00 on June 28, with results being released before midnight, after all lab testing.

Teaching faculty accounted for 70 percent of the total number of tests, and the majority of tested students are senior or graduation grades.