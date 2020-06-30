Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing tests 100, 000 students and faculty in 36 hours

(Global Times)    15:54, June 30, 2020

A medical worker (R) collects a throat swab from a woman at a nucleic acid testing site in Peking University Hospital, Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2020. Peking University Hospital has strengthened management of the nucleic acid testing site to avoid risk from the crowd gathering. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

More than 100,000 students, faculty and staff at Beijing's universities have competed nucleic acid testing on June 28, after a widespread COVID-19 testing operation was conducted within 36 hours, involving 20 medical institutions.

Beginning on June 27, the operation was jointly arranged by the National Health Commission and Beijing Municipal Education Commission.

Test results were released by midnight on June 28, and the test reports that are required when leaving Beijing are available for individuals as well.

The sampling was completed before 12:00 on June 28, with results being released before midnight, after all lab testing.

Teaching faculty accounted for 70 percent of the total number of tests, and the majority of tested students are senior or graduation grades. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York