Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 1, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:34, July 01, 2020

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported three new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

No new suspected or asymptomatic cases were registered and one person was discharged from hospital after recovery on Tuesday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to 30, Beijing reported 328 confirmed locally transmitted cases, 326 of whom were still hospitalized. There are 26 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, according to the commission.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Bianji, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York