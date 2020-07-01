Beijing reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Beijing reported three new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the municipal health commission said Wednesday.

No new suspected or asymptomatic cases were registered and one person was discharged from hospital after recovery on Tuesday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to 30, Beijing reported 328 confirmed locally transmitted cases, 326 of whom were still hospitalized. There are 26 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, according to the commission.