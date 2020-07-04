Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jul 4, 2020
Over 10 million in Beijing receive COVID-19 tests

(Xinhua)    10:49, July 04, 2020

More than 10.41 million residents in Beijing had received nucleic acid tests as of Thursday since the resurgence of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, local authorities said on Friday.

Test results from about 10.06 million people had come back, Zhang Qiang, deputy head of the Organization Department of Beijing Municipal Party Committee, said at a press conference.

Zhang said Beijing had expanded the number of nucleic acid testing centers to 170 with the capacity to test over 458,000 samples daily.

From June 11 to July 2, Beijing reported 331 confirmed, locally transmitted cases, after the city observed 57 days without reports of locally transmitted cases.

