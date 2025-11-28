Touching the Greater Bay Area: When American palates meet Cantonese flavors

People always say that Guangzhou is the gastronomic capital. Here, two American college students try Cantonese food for the first time. How will this cross-border food adventure blow their minds? Let's see!

From the overlooked rice crust to the "vegetarian-exclusive" tofu, and even the surprising roast squab, this Cantonese dining table was filled with culinary surprises.

The experience didn't just reshape their perception of Chinese cuisine; it offered a bridge transcending national borders, allowing them to experience the diversity and splendor of Chinese culture.

