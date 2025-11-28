Home>>
Touching the Greater Bay Area: When American palates meet Cantonese flavors
By Wu Yuyangyang (People's Daily Online) 17:09, November 28, 2025
People always say that Guangzhou is the gastronomic capital. Here, two American college students try Cantonese food for the first time. How will this cross-border food adventure blow their minds? Let's see!
From the overlooked rice crust to the "vegetarian-exclusive" tofu, and even the surprising roast squab, this Cantonese dining table was filled with culinary surprises.
The experience didn't just reshape their perception of Chinese cuisine; it offered a bridge transcending national borders, allowing them to experience the diversity and splendor of Chinese culture.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
- Tea industry exceeds 15 billion yuan in Wuyishan, SE China's Fujian
- Xishuangbanna in SW China's Yunnan builds distinctive modern agricultural system
- Int'l delegation explores organic tea culture in Baisha, S China's Hainan
- Chamber Concert of Chinese Classical Music held at China Cultural Center in Kuwait
Related Stories
- 8th World Sichuan Cuisine Conference held in Leshan, SW China
- Trending in China | Traditional Chinese delicacy: Chang'an banquet balls
- Discovering the secrets of Yueju opera: British students' backstage adventure in Greater Bay Area
- British students explore intangible cultural heritage in China's Greater Bay Area
- Fujian feast draws tourists as regional cuisine gains popularity
- Touching the Greater Bay Area: Guangzhou Airport well prepared to welcome international visitors
- GBA makes waves on Fortune Global 500 list
- Trending in China | Bamboo rice: A taste of nature
- Trending in China | Chinese bellows
- Trending in China | Sour power: Sichuanese pickled vegetables
- Touching the Greater Bay Area: American college student won over by China's 15th National Games mascots
- Series featuring British students in Greater Bay Area to air
- Expanding rail transit lines propel Greater Bay Area integration
- British students amazed by unmanned technologies in the Greater Bay Area
- British students experience intangible cultural heritage in the Greater Bay Area
- British students unlock secrets of environmental conservation in the Greater Bay Area
- British students embark on educational adventure in the Greater Bay Area
- US tourists embark on first-ever themed trip to China’s Greater Bay Area
- Program exploring China's Greater Bay Area calls for applications from global undergraduate students
- World-class airport cluster emerges in China's Greater Bay Area
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.