Touching the Greater Bay Area: When American palates meet Cantonese flavors

By Wu Yuyangyang (People's Daily Online) 17:09, November 28, 2025

People always say that Guangzhou is the gastronomic capital. Here, two American college students try Cantonese food for the first time. How will this cross-border food adventure blow their minds? Let's see!

From the overlooked rice crust to the "vegetarian-exclusive" tofu, and even the surprising roast squab, this Cantonese dining table was filled with culinary surprises.

The experience didn't just reshape their perception of Chinese cuisine; it offered a bridge transcending national borders, allowing them to experience the diversity and splendor of Chinese culture.

