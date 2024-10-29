British students experience intangible cultural heritage in the Greater Bay Area
The Lingnan region, a gathering place for intangible cultural heritage since ancient times, still shines brightly despite enduring thousands of years of ups and downs.
In this episode of "Touching the Greater Bay Area", we follow Amelia and Roberta, two talents from elite universities in the UK, to encounter the "intangible cultural heritage treasures of the Greater Bay Area". Join them as they try on traditional costumes to appreciate the elegant southern charm of Cantonese opera, roll up their sleeves to experience the combination of hardness and softness that is Wing Chun, and pick up a chisel to partake in lime sculpting.
A cultural journey that transcends national boundaries and touches the soul is about to begin. We sincerely invite you to witness this feast of intangible cultural heritage!
