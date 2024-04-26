Programme exploring China's Greater Bay Area calls for applications from UK undergraduate students

People's Daily Online) 16:32, April 26, 2024

Touching the Greater Bay Area – A Journey of Discovery, the latest programme co-launched by Guangdong Radio and Television and People’s Daily Online (UK), is calling for applications to take part in an engaging journey across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) in China.

The GBA, situated in south China, is composed of nine cities in Guangdong Province and two special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao.

The programme will invite ten UK students to embark on a 7-day in-depth journey to this vibrant city cluster between July 15 and Aug. 15, 2024.

Participants will access a wide range of points of interest from historic landmarks to bustling street markets and to delve into various topics from Chinese martial arts to the latest telecommunication and green technology. In addition, there will be many opportunities for them to engage with local university students across the region.

Participants are expected to be part of the programme televised through multiple channels, record their journey on video and share it on social media platforms.

Candidates should be non-Chinese full-time undergraduate students enrolled at a university in the UK. There are no specific constraints on their majors.

Candidates should also have an active and curated social media presence. Though a big following is not a must, any experience with vlogging and engaging with followers will be a plus.

Last but not least, candidates must show a passion for Chinese language or culture, but proficiency in the language is not required.

As for the expenses for the trip, all fees from international flights to food and accommodation will be covered by the sponsors.

Those interested in this amazing all-inclusive opportunity can send their one-page CV, including their social media links, and a cover letter to [email protected].

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)